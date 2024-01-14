Which Low-Salary Tight Ends Have the Most Fantasy Upside?

In NFL playoff fantasy football, finding the right tight end can be a game-changer. In this article, we’ll explore various tight end options, including Jake Ferguson, Dallas Goedert, Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox, Tucker Kraft, and Pat Freiermuth, providing valuable insights and strategies to help you make informed betting decisions.

Stacking with Prescott and Lamb: The Ideal Scenario

Building a lineup around Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb seems like a winning strategy. But what about adding a tight end to the mix? Jake Ferguson’s $6,200 price on FanDuel makes him an intriguing option. Should you stack him with Prescott and Lamb, or consider a different approach?

Jake Ferguson: A Potential Difference-Maker

Jake Ferguson is a hidden gem that could unlock your lineup’s potential. If Lamb fails to find the end zone, Ferguson could step up as a red-zone threat. Priced at $6,200, he offers value without breaking the bank.

Dallas Goedert: Stepping into the Spotlight

With AJ Brown sidelined, Dallas Goedert becomes a more critical part of the Philadelphia Eagles offense. At $6,100, he offers a reliable option at tight end. His increased target share could translate into valuable fantasy points.

Dalton Kincaid: A Salary Relief Option

For those looking for salary relief while stacking with Josh Allen, Dalton Kincaid becomes an attractive choice. His affordability allows you to allocate budget elsewhere, making him a compelling option in your playoff lineup.

Dawson Knox: Betting on the Touchdown

Dawson Knox’s $5,000 price tag presents an affordable route to unlocking your lineup’s potential. Betting on him finding the end zone could pay off handsomely, as he has proven to be a reliable red-zone target.

Exploring Other Value Picks: Tucker Kraft and Pat Freiermuth

In the world of tight ends, don’t overlook potential value picks like Tucker Kraft and Pat Freiermuth. These under-the-radar options may not be the flashiest, but if they find themselves in the end zone, they can provide significant value at their respective salaries.

Conclusion

When it comes to tight ends in NFL playoff fantasy football, there’s more than one path to success. Whether you choose Jake Ferguson, Dallas Goedert, Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox, Tucker Kraft, or Pat Freiermuth, the key is understanding your lineup’s needs and budget constraints. Making the right choice at the tight end position can be the difference between a winning fantasy team and coming up short. Explore your options wisely, and may your tight end selection bring you closer to fantasy football glory in the NFL playoffs.

