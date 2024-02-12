Seven-Figure Bets Headline Biggest Super Bowl LVIII Wagers

The betting public loved the Chiefs, but big bets were on the 49ers

While many casuals threw down some pizza money on Super Bowl LVIII, there were others who put down a lot more before the Kansas City Chiefs faced the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Circa Sportsbook received a $1 million bet on the Chiefs to cover the 2-point spread, as shared by Circa Sports director of operations Jeffrey Benson. A Kansas City victory would pay out $1.9 million.

And at BetMGM, a different bettor placed a $1 million wager on the 49ers to win straight up.

BetMGM on Sunday morning also revealed it took a $300,000 wager on the Chiefs +2, a $250,000 bet on the 49ers -2, and another $200,000 ticket on San Francisco to win straight up.

“We have taken multiple six-figure bets on the 49ers but there continues to be lopsided action on the Chiefs to win and cover the spread in the Super Bowl,” BetMGM senior trader Tristan Davis shared in a press release.

While some of the biggest bets were on the 49ers, the betting public absolutely loved the Chiefs.