Betting Public Has Made Its Super Bowl LVIII Pick Rather Clear

Some of the biggest bets are on the 49ers, though

The betting public loves the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the San Francisco 48ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

“We have taken multiple six-figure bets on the 49ers but there continues to be lopsided action on the Chiefs to win and cover the spread in the Super Bowl,” BetMGM senior trader Tristan Davis shared in a press release Sunday morning. “The 49ers winning would be a good outcome the sportsbook.”

BetMGM revealed Sunday morning that 82% of the moneyline handle and 77% of the moneyline tickets are on Patrick Mahomes and company. DraftKings Sportsbook has a lopsided amount on the Chiefs, too, with 74% of bets and 61% of the money on Kansas City.

The Chiefs, who are a 2-point underdog against the Niners, also are responsible for more spread tickets and money. Seventy-seven percent of the spread handle and 65% of tickets at BetMGM are on the Chiefs while DraftKings has received 65% of the money and 63% of tickets on KC.

One of the most popular game props is on the Chiefs to win by 7-12 points, which is 5-1 at BetMGM.

While the public is on the Chiefs, there are some sharps backing Kyle Shanahan’s group. BetMGM has received a $250,000 wager on the 49ers to cover the two points and a $200,000 bet on San Francisco to win outright.