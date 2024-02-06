What Are Chances Patriots Make Splash Trade For Justin Fields?

The Patriots must find an answer at quarterback this offseason and one way they can do so is through an impact trade.

New England owns the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and Jerod Mayo and his staff could decide a full reset is in order by taking a quarterback with that pick. The Patriots also could put a band-aid on last season and sign a veteran to control the offense while the defense becomes the star of the show.

The trade market is led by Justin Fields since the Bears seemingly signaled their desire to reset and try again at quarterback after three mediocre seasons with Fields. Chicago has the No. 1 pick and easily can draft a quarterback even if the Washington Commanders trade up to reunite Caleb Williams with Kliff Kingsbury.

It’s unknown what the Bears would want for Fields in the trade market, but a first-round pick at the minimum seems likely. And the team that trades for the 2021 first-rounder will need to offer him an extension.

However, oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook had Chicago as the favorite to be the 24-year-old’s team to start next season at +100. The Atlanta Falcons were behind it at +140 and New England is tied for the fifth-shortest odds at 16-1.

It’s important to make clear the market on these numbers moves quickly based on any report or credible rumors. The Patriots have their offensive coordinator after they hired Alex Van Pelt last week, but it’s up in the air who is running things in the front office. There’s an idea about who that person is, but it’s likely they explore their options and figure out whether or not a trade for Fields would be in the franchise’s best interest in their new era without Bill Belichick.