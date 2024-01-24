The Bears haven’t tipped their hand just yet. But one recent report indicates quarterback Justin Fields still has support in Chicago.

Chicago, which holds the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has a franchise-altering decision to make: Keep Fields or draft a quarterback with the top pick.

Sports Illustrated Albert Breer reported Tuesday that Bears head coach Matt Eberflus defended Fields during recent offensive coordinator interviews. Chicago on Tuesday ultimately hired Shane Waldron as its offensive coordinator. Waldron was a sought-after candidate who reportedly interviewed with the New England Patriots and others.

Do Breer’s insights confirm the Bears will keep Fields? Well, no. But they do leave the door open for Chicago to stick with the 2021 first-rounder. And in doing so, it also leaves the door open for the Bears to trade the No. 1 overall pick.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Courtney Cronin published a story earlier this month and wrote that a handful of teams, including those that hold a pick outside the top two selections, could have interest in Chicago’s choice. At the time, ESPN wrote the pick could cost two future first-rounders in addition to this year’s pick, and either a Day 2 pick or a premium veteran player.

The New England Patriots hold the No. 3 overall pick after the Washington Commanders. The Arizona Cardinals, who are expected to stick with signal-caller Kyler Murray, are fourth ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers.

USC product Caleb Williams is an overwhelming favorite to be drafted No. 1 overall (-1200 at FanDuel Sportsbook). North Carolina’s Drake Maye figures to be the second quarterback taken ahead of LSU’s Jayden Daniels, who has been linked to the Patriots.