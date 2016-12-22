Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Panthers Lineups

Share this:

A few familiar faces likely will return to the Boston Bruins lineup Thursday night.

Both Frank Vatrano and David Pastrnak were in the B’s pregame skate lines, which usually is a good indication they’ll play Thursday against the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center.

Vatrano has been out the entire season after suffering a foot injury, which required surgery. He’s expected to take over at left wing on the third line alongside Austin Czarnik and Riley Nash.

Pastrnak likely will be back at right wing on the first line next to Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand after undergoing surgery on his right elbow. The injury forced him to miss two games, which was a huge loss considering he has 19 goals so far this season.

Here are the projected lines and pairings for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (17-14-3)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Ryan Spooner–David Krejci–David Backes

Frank Vatrano–Austin Czarnik–Riley Nash

Anton Blidh–Dominic Moore–Jimmy Hayes

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid

Kevan Miller–Colin Miller

Tuukka Rask

FLORIDA PANTHERS (15-13-5)

Jaromir Jagr–Aleksander Barkov–Seth Griffith

Reilly Smith–Vincent Trocheck–Jonathan Marchessault

Jussi Jokinen–Denis Malgin–Nick Bjugstad

Shawn Thornton–Derek MacKenzie–Colton Sceviour

Keith Yandle–Jason Demers

Jakub Kindl–Aaron Ekblad

Michael Matheson–Mark Pysyk

James Reimer

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images