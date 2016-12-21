Brandon Meriweather Once Was Tricked Into Getting Drunk On Bill Belichick’s Tab

Share this:

Professional athletes spend a lot of time together and put in a lot of work to get to play at the elite levels they do. Those two common factors lead to some pretty normal things in locker rooms, like pranks and hazing.

While playing in his first Pro Bowl, former New England Patriots safety Brandon Meriweather experienced both in one pretty funny encounter.

Meriweather, who is a weekly guest on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher and Rich,” once was duped into getting pretty drunk on Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s tab. His former teammate, retired Patriots offensive lineman Matt Light, called in to Wednesday’s show following Meriweather’s appearance to recount the story.

Oh, to be a fly on the wall for that encounter.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images