Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Sabres Lineups

The Boston Bruins begin a home-and-home series in Buffalo on Thursday night against the Sabres. It’s only December, but these two games against an inferior opponent can be viewed as must-wins for the B’s, who’ve lost two straight, three of their last four and eight of the last 11 games.

A poor start in which the Bruins allowed the Columbus Blue Jackets to open a 3-0 first-period lead doomed them Tuesday night. Boston must be better prepared to start games and not be forced to play catchup hockey so often. That’s not a style the Bruins want to play considering how ineffective their offense has been for most of the season (25th in goals scored per game, 29th on the power play).

The Sabres appear headed for another spring without playoff hockey, but they’re not to be taken lightly. Former Boston University star Jack Eichel scored an incredible goal Tuesday night and has played very well against his hometown Bruins in his young career. He has tallied 10 points in 13 games since making his return from injury late last month.

Here are the projected lines and pairings for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (18-15-4)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak

Ryan Spooner–David Krejci–David Backes

Frank Vatrano–Austin Czarnik–Riley Nash

Anton Blidh–Dominic Moore–Jimmy Hayes

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid

Kevan Miller–Colin Miller

Tuukka Rask

BUFFALO SABRES (13-13-8)

Marcus Foligno–Jack Eichel–Matt Moulson

Zemgus Girgensons–Sam Reinhart–Kyle Okposo

Evander Kane–Johan Larsson–Brian Gionta

Nicolas Deslauriers–Derek Grant–Will Carrier

Jake McCabe–Rasmus Ristolainen

Zach Bogosian–Cody Franson

Josh Gorges–Justin Falk

Robin Lehner

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images