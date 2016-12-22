Giants-Eagles Color Rush: G-Men Going Old School; Philly Back In Black

Share this:

It’s fitting that one of the best old-school rivalries in football also will give us one of the best NFL “Color Rush” looks we’ve seen all season.

The Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants in an NFC East throwdown on “Thursday Night Football.” As part of the NFL’s ongoing “Color Rush” gimmick, both clubs will wear alternate uniforms. The Giants will blend the old school with the new school, while Philly opts for an all-black look.

Tonight's awesome (for the NYG anyway) color rush matchup between the @Giants and @Eagles pic.twitter.com/VxhbavjXU4 — Phil Hecken (@PhilHecken) December 22, 2016

Many fans, especially those who can remember the Giants of the 1980s and ’90s, are likely to love New York’s simple look. The Giants are going back to their iconic all caps “GIANTS” on the helmet, and the white jerseys with neck and sleeve trim are also a nod to the past.

The Eagles, meanwhile, will go with a black look we’ve seen before, but it should look even better when paired with the Giants’ whites.