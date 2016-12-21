Is Tom Coughlin The Front-Runner To Replace Rex Ryan As Bills Coach?

Share this:

Rumor has it Rex Ryan’s days in Buffalo are numbered, and the Bills might replace him with another former New York coach.

After finishing 8-8 in Ryan’s first season in Buffalo, the Bills are destined for mediocrity again at 7-7 with two games left to go against the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets. And according to Pro Football Weekly, Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula are ready to move on to former Giants head coach and two-time Super Bowl winner Tom Coughlin.

“Reports of the Bills owners’ interest in Coughlin date back to last summer, and our sources are telling us that conversations began again a few weeks ago and that the interest is mutual,” Pro Football Weekly wrote Wednesday.

“Unlike some former head coaches of Coughlin’s stature who need to be persuaded, coerced and wined and dined to return to the sidelines, Coughlin can’t wait. We are told he will jump at the first top job that is offered, which may be why the Bills appear ready to move on from Ryan so quickly.”

The Jacksonville Jaguars already said they’re interested in Coughlin, too, and there might be some appeal there for the 70-year-old coach. Coughlin was the Jags’ first coach in 1995. He went 68-60 with Jacksonville and took the team to the playoffs four times over eight seasons.

The Bills are the better team, though, so we’ll have to wait and see how Coughlin weighs his options.

