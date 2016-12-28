Julian Edelman Knocks On Wood When Talk Turns To Playing 16-Game Season

Share this:

Tweet







FOXBORO, Mass. — Assuming he plays Sunday in the New England Patriots’ Week 17 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, Julian Edelman will play a full 16-game season for just the second time in his NFL career.

Edelman knocked the wood of his locker at Gillette Stadium when he was asked about the importance of staying healthy for a full season.

“That’s a big goal,” Edelman said. “I haven’t done that in awhile, so it will be good to be able to go in there and play my 16th game. That’s No. 1. That’s the No. 1 thing that we preach around here in the health of the team and fortunately, I have good health right now.”

Edelman was slow to recover from an offseason foot injury, starting the offseason on the PUP list, reaggravating the injury during training camp and then again early in the season. He continued to play through the ailment and came off the injury report leading up to Week 14.

Edelman has improved as the season has progressed. He had 41 catches for 358 yards with one touchdown through the Patriots’ first eight games and 49 catches for 597 yards with one touchdown over the last seven. He’s 10 catches and 45 yards away from his second career 100-reception, 1,000-yard season.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images