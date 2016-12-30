Michael Bennett, Seahawks Agree To Three-Year, $31.5M Contract Extension

Share this:

The Seattle Seahawks locked up one of the cornerstones of their vaunted defense.

The Seahawks and Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett have agreed to a three-year, $31.5 million contract extension, according to multiple reports. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported the news Friday, saying the new deal includes $17.5 million in guarantees.

Bennett, the brother of New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett, was in the midst of a four-year, $32 million contract he signed before the 2014 season. The two-time Pro Bowl selection sure has outperformed that deal, though, establishing himself as a key contributor for Seattle both against the run and the pass.

Bennett, who went undrafted in 2009, has 44.5 career sacks in eight NFL seasons (four with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, four with the Seahawks). He has four sacks in 10 games this season.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images