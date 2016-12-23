Navy Vs. Louisiana Tech Live Stream: Watch Armed Forces Bowl Online

The Armed Forces Bowl is a matchup between teams that struggled at the end of college football’s regular season.
Navy finished 9-4 but lost its last two games, including its rivalry matchup versus Army. Louisiana Tech lost its last two games as well — double-digit defeats to Southern Miss and Western Kentucky.
One of these schools will end its 2016 season on a positive note.
Here’s how to watch Navy vs. LaTech online.
When: Friday, Dec. 23 a 4:30 p.m. ET
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images
