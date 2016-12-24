New Pro Bowl Jerseys Unveiled; Expect Plenty Of Color In 2017

Share this:

Tweet







The 2017 NFL Pro Bowl won’t lack color. That much is certain.

The NFL unveiled its the 2017 Pro Bowl jerseys Saturday on NFLShop.com. The AFC jerseys are primarily red, and the NFC’s are mostly blue. Here’s a look at them via UniWatch.

The new Pro Bowl jerseys. pic.twitter.com/hn8QELUXoD — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) December 24, 2016

Early commenters panned the Pro Bowl jerseys online. Apparently, pleasing everyone is impossible (especially when one doesn’t try particularly hard).

FTW: 2017 Pro Bowl jerseys are officially bad https://t.co/Anva8B8Pk5 — Ali Tmak #1 NFL Fan (@NFL_FanTeam_Ldr) December 24, 2016

This year's pro bowl jerseys look like the McDonald's All American high school basketball game pic.twitter.com/oOXTlTUo3E — Isaiah! (10-5) (@Almanac_Jones) December 24, 2016

The NFL on Tuesday announced the Pro Bowl rosters. The AFC’s squad include four New England Patriots.

The AFC will take on the NFC on Jan. 29 in Orlando.