New Pro Bowl Jerseys Unveiled; Expect Plenty Of Color In 2017

by on Sat, Dec 24, 2016 at 1:14PM
The 2017 NFL Pro Bowl won’t lack color. That much is certain.

The NFL unveiled its the 2017 Pro Bowl jerseys Saturday on NFLShop.com. The AFC jerseys are primarily red, and the NFC’s are mostly blue. Here’s a look at them via UniWatch.

Early commenters panned the Pro Bowl jerseys online. Apparently, pleasing everyone is impossible (especially when one doesn’t try particularly hard).

The NFL on Tuesday announced the Pro Bowl rosters. The AFC’s squad include four New England Patriots.

The AFC will take on the NFC on Jan. 29 in Orlando.

