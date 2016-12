Share this:

When David Backes left Thursday night’s road game against the Buffalo Sabres because of an upper body injury, the Boston Bruins needed their veterans to step up.

That’s exactly what they got from centers Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, who each scored a goal in Boston’s 4-2 comeback win over Buffalo.

