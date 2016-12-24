Patriots Vs. Jets Inactives: Dont’a Hightower Out; Michael Floyd In

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — Michael Floyd officially will make his New England Patriots debut Saturday against the New York Jets.

The Patriots wide receiver is active for the team’s Week 16 game at Gillette Stadium. But New England will be without two Pro Bowlers, as linebacker Dont’a Hightower and special teamer Matthew Slater are two of the team’s seven inactives for the AFC East tilt.

Hightower was limited in practice Wednesday, didn’t practice Thursday and was limited in the Patriots’ practice Friday with a knee injury. He was ruled questionable for Saturday’s game. Slater also was questionable with a foot injury.

Running back D.J. Foster, cornerback Justin Coleman, quarterback Jacoby Brissett, wide receiver Danny Amendola and tackle LaAdrian Waddle are New England’s five other inactives for Saturday. The Patriots activated Brissett off injured reserve Wednesday and released defensive tackle Woodrow Hamilton.

That means rookie cornerback Cyrus Jones is active after not dressing for New England’s Week 15 game against the Broncos in Denver. It also means quarterback Tom Brady is good to go despite appearing on the injury report with a thigh injury this week.

Here are the Jets’ inactives for Saturday, which include running back Matt Forte:

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images