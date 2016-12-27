Patriots Work Out Linebacker Arthur Brown, Ex-Ravens Second-Round Pick

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots took a look at another high pick from the 2013 NFL Draft on Tuesday.

The Patriots worked out linebacker Arthur Brown, who was selected in the second round of the 2013 draft by the Baltimore Ravens out of Kansas State, a source told NESN.com. Brown, who’s 6-feet, 240 pounds, has 20 career tackles in four seasons with the Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets. He has three tackles in 14 games this season.

Brown was released by the Ravens on Sept. 1. He was claimed by the Jaguars and released Dec. 6. He was claimed again by the Jets and released Dec. 19.

Brown ran a 4.67-second 40-yard dash at his pro day in 2013 with a 1.61-second 10-yard split, 7.07-second 3-cone drill, 4.31-second short shuttle, 32.5-inch vertical leap and 9-foot, 8-inch broad jump.

The Patriots have linebackers Dont’a Hightower, Rob Ninkovich, Shea McClellin, Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts, Barkevious Mingo and Brandon King on their 53-man roster. They also have Trevor Bates on their practice squad.

