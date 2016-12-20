Redskins Cheerleader OK After Wiping Out From Kirk Cousins Sideline Collision

Share this:

Tweet







Things can get dangerous on an NFL sideline, and if you have your back to the action, you can end up in deep trouble.

That’s bad news for cheerleaders (and security guards, as we’ve seen in the past), as they’re often looking into the ground with their backs to the game instead of following the action. That leaves them completely oblivious when large, strong men come barreling toward them at ungodly speeds, often after being pushed by other large, strong men also moving at ungodly speeds.

Unfortunately for Jordyn, a Washington Redskins cheerleader, she found herself in a similar position Monday night. Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins was pushed out of bounds and went sliding across the FedEx Field sideline grass — right into Jordyn.

She actually turned around in time to see Cousins coming, but it wasn’t soon enough.

Kirk Cousins wipes out cheerleader, 2 views pic.twitter.com/fFqTliRpgB — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) December 20, 2016

Here’s the good news, though: She’s OK, revealing as much Monday night in an Instagram post.

Nice running into you too @kirk.cousins lol I'm ok! 👍🏻 A photo posted by Jordyn Ashley (@jordynashley_) on Dec 19, 2016 at 9:48pm PST

Phew.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images