Accused Steelers’ Hotel Fire Alarm Puller Offered Free Wings By Local Hooters

Hooters of Saugus, Mass., won’t allow Dennis Harrison to go hungry during these trying times.

The Boston-area Hooters franchise has offered Harrison, the alleged puller of the fire alarm at the hotel in which the Pittsburgh Steelers stayed last week, free chicken wings, according to WFXT-Boston’s Kacie Yearout. Hooters’ offer to Harrison is apparently in appreciation for his helping the New England Patriots defeate the Steelers and reach Super Bowl LI.

“Free wings if your name is Dennis Harrison,” the Saugus Hooters wrote on its Facebook page along with the caption “#FolkHero #FalseAlarm #SleepTightBigBen,” per WFXT.

Prosecutors have charged Harrison, 25, with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and pulling a false fire alarm. He initially pleaded not guilty but will return to court on Feb. 13.

He’ll do so with a stomach full of chicken if he accepts Hooters’ offer.

