Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Panthers Lineups

The Boston Bruins will start a four-game road trip Saturday night at BB&T Center when they take on the Florida Panthers. The B’s will be looking to snap a two-game skid while the Panthers will try to win their second game in two nights.

The Panthers are currently two points behind the Bruins in the Atlantic Division. Saturday night will be the fourth time the two teams have met this season, with the Bruins having won the first three matchups. Boston has struggled as of late, though, going 5-10 in their last 15 games. Saturday’s game will also be a matchup of two of the NHL’s best penalty-killing teams, as the Panthers are currently sixth in the league at 84.9 percent while the Bruins are second with an 87.7 percent success rate.

Playing on the road may bring positive results for the Bruins, as they currently have the sixth-best road record in the NHL at 11-7-4, while the Panthers are in the bottom tier of the league playing on home ice with a record of 10-5-5.

Here are the projected lines and pairings for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (20-17-4)

Brad Marchand—Patrice Bergeron—David Pastrnak

Ryan Spooner—David Krejci—David Backes

Frank Vatrano—Austin Czarnik—Jimmy Hayes

Tim Schaller—Dominic Moore—Riley Nash

Zdeno Chara—Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug—Adam McQuaid

Kevan Miller—Colin Miller

Tuukka Rask

FLORIDA PANTHERS (17-15-8)

Jonathan Marchessault—Vincent Trocheck—Jaromir Jagr

Jussi Jokinen—Jared McCann—Reilly Smith

Denis Malgin—Michael Sgarbossa—Colton Sceviour

Greg McKegg—Derek MacKenzie—Paul Thompson

Keith Yandle—Jason Demers

Michael Matheson—Aaron Ekblad

Mark Pysyk—Jakub Kindl

James Reimer

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images