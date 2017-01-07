Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Panthers Lineups

The Boston Bruins will start a four-game road trip Saturday night at BB&T Center when they take on the Florida Panthers. The B’s will be looking to snap a two-game skid while the Panthers will try to win their second game in two nights.
The Panthers are currently two points behind the Bruins in the Atlantic Division. Saturday night will be the fourth time the two teams have met this season, with the Bruins having won the first three matchups. Boston has struggled as of late, though, going 5-10 in their last 15 games. Saturday’s game will also be a matchup of two of the NHL’s best penalty-killing teams, as the Panthers are currently sixth in the league at 84.9 percent while the Bruins are second with an 87.7 percent success rate.
Playing on the road may bring positive results for the Bruins, as they currently have the sixth-best road record in the NHL at 11-7-4, while the Panthers are in the bottom tier of the league playing on home ice with a record of 10-5-5.
Here are the projected lines and pairings for both teams.
BOSTON BRUINS (20-17-4)
Brad Marchand—Patrice Bergeron—David Pastrnak
Ryan Spooner—David Krejci—David Backes
Frank Vatrano—Austin Czarnik—Jimmy Hayes
Tim Schaller—Dominic Moore—Riley Nash
Zdeno Chara—Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug—Adam McQuaid
Kevan Miller—Colin Miller
Tuukka Rask
FLORIDA PANTHERS (17-15-8)
Jonathan Marchessault—Vincent Trocheck—Jaromir Jagr
Jussi Jokinen—Jared McCann—Reilly Smith
Denis Malgin—Michael Sgarbossa—Colton Sceviour
Greg McKegg—Derek MacKenzie—Paul Thompson
Keith Yandle—Jason Demers
Michael Matheson—Aaron Ekblad
Mark Pysyk—Jakub Kindl
James Reimer
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
