Bill Belichick Fires Shot At Chiefs, Cowboys When Asked About Home-Field Advantage

FOXBORO, Mass. — When forced to choose between tiptoeing around insulting New England Patriots fans and diminishing any possible advantage his team has this Sunday, head coach Bill Belichick chose the latter.

Belichick was asked specifically about the home-field advantage that comes from playing the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game in front of Patriots fans at Gillette Stadium.

“I don’t know,” Belichick said. “Go ask Dallas and Kansas City.”

Oof.

The Cowboys and Chiefs both played at home last weekend in the divisional round of the playoffs and lost to the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers, respectively.

Belichick was asked if Patriots fans give his team extra support.

“Of course, but the game is won by the players on the field,” Belichick said. “That’s who wins football games — the players. And they’ll decide it Sunday night.”

Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady were all business Wednesday in front of a nationally broadcast audience. The Patriots clearly are taking the Steelers very seriously.

