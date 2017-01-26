Brad Marchand Avoids Suspension, Gets $10K Fine For ‘Dangerous Trip’ Vs. Detroit

Share this:

Brad Marchand has a history with the NHL Department of Player Safety, but past transgressions didn’t hurt the Boston Bruins forward too much Thursday.

The Department of Player Safety announced a $10,000 — the maximum allowable fine — for what DOPS deemed a “dangerous trip” on Detroit Red Wings defenseman Niklas Kronwall earlier this week.

Here’s the play in question.

Marchand, many feel, is lucky to get away without a suspension. He’s been susepnded six times since March 2011, and two of those suspensions were for slew-footing opponents. The trip of Kronwall isn’t as bad as those slew-footing incidents, but it’s a little surprising to see Marchand get the benefit of the doubt.

It’s especially good news for the Bruins, who have struggled offensively all season, as indicated by Boston sitting at No. 23 in goals per game. Marchand, a first-time All-Star, has been an offensive bright spot. He’s scored 19 goals to go along with 28 assists in 51 games and that includes a two-goal performance in the game against Detroit on Tuesday.

