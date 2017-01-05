Chris Brown Vs. Soulja Boy? Floyd Mayweather Brings Beef To Next Level

Share this:

The Chris Brown-Soulja Boy rivalry is starting to reach new heights.

The musicians have been trading verbal jabs via social media this week ever since Soulja Boy tweeted Monday that Brown called him looking for a fight. According to Soulja Boy, Brown was upset that he liked a photo of Karrueche Tran on Instagram.

The whole feud’s been really messy, so we’ll leave it at this: The guys seemingly don’t like each other, and they’re now pumping the tires on a potential celebrity boxing match.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. — one of the greatest boxers of all time — took things to the next level by posting the following promo poster to social media.

Who knows whether this fight will ever come to fruition. After all, Mayweather once posted a promo poster hyping a bout between him and Conor McGregor, and it doesn’t appear that fight is any closer to happening now than it was then.

Either way, Mayweather appears to be siding with Soulja Boy.

Me and my trainer/big brother @floydmayweather #TMT it's official!! 😈👊🏾 A video posted by Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) on Jan 5, 2017 at 5:52am PST

Of course, Brown also has his share of supporters, including rapper 50 Cent, but we’ll spare you the drama for now. It’s an evolving situation.