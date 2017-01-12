Dallas Stars Troll Chargers’ New Team Logo With Hilarious Tweet

Share this:

Tweet







The Los Angeles Chargers — yes, they have planned to move from San Diego to L.A. — were destroyed by Twitter on Thursday because their new logo is bad.

One of the many sports teams to troll them over it was the NHL’s Dallas Stars, who made fun of the Chargers’ logo being very similar to the Los Angeles Dodgers’.

The Stars have one of the most hilarious and ruthless Twitter accounts in sports. They famously went after Tony Romo and the Cowboys in 2013.

As for the Chargers, it’s probably time to go back to the drawing board and make a new logo.

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images