Dolphins QB Matt Moore Brutally Hit In NFL Playoffs 2017, Returns Startlingly Fast

We’ll have to forgive Matt Moore for struggling in the NFL playoffs.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback took a brutal hit Sunday in his team’s AFC wild-card round game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Linebacker Bud Dupree laid out Moore in the second quarter with this shot.

Bud Dupree just killed Matt Moore pic.twitter.com/wVgwX63Vwm — Carlton (@SlopingGiraffe) January 8, 2017

Bud Dupree knocked Matt Moore back to Miami. Holy cow pic.twitter.com/avtPvEgEKz — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 8, 2017

Many feared for Moore’s health following the hit, including several of his fellow players. Yet he returned to the game after sitting out just one play.

Rip Matt Moore — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) January 8, 2017

RIP to that guy!! lol why u do that Bud? — Brandon Boykin (@BrandonBoykin2) January 8, 2017

Matt Moore deserves MVP just for not dying from that hit. — Ian Rapoport (@SportTaIkJoe) January 8, 2017

Moore’s speedy comeback impressed some onlookers, while others asked whether the Dolphins followed the NFL’s concussion protocol in deciding he could play on.

A play later and he's back in can't do nothing but respect Matt Moore for that ✊🏾💯 — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) January 8, 2017

Lots of respect for @MiamiDolphins QB! 💯💯💯💯💯💯 — Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) January 8, 2017

Dolphins concussion protocol: “What’s in a vodka Red Bull, kid?” Matt Moore: "Vodka & Red Bull." Get back in there, kid. — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) January 8, 2017

It took me longer to decide what to order for lunch than it did the sideline to decide Matt Moore was just fine to go back in this game. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) January 8, 2017

Moore fumbled twice and threw one interception in the quarter-plus following Dupree’s blow.

We use “recover” loosely in this situation.

Pittsburgh leads Miami 30-6 in the fourth quarter.

