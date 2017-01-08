Dolphins QB Matt Moore Brutally Hit In NFL Playoffs 2017, Returns Startlingly Fast

We’ll have to forgive Matt Moore for struggling in the NFL playoffs.
The Miami Dolphins quarterback took a brutal hit Sunday in his team’s AFC wild-card round game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Linebacker Bud Dupree laid out Moore in the second quarter with this shot.
Many feared for Moore’s health following the hit, including several of his fellow players. Yet he returned to the game after sitting out just one play.
Moore’s speedy comeback impressed some onlookers, while others asked whether the Dolphins followed the NFL’s concussion protocol in deciding he could play on.
Moore fumbled twice and threw one interception in the quarter-plus following Dupree’s blow.
We use “recover” loosely in this situation.
Pittsburgh leads Miami 30-6 in the fourth quarter.
Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images
