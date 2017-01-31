Falcons Owner Arthur Blank Jabs Robert Kraft With Donald Trump Joke

Share this:

Several members of the New England Patriots organization have been outed as being friends with president Donald Trump, including quarterback Tom Brady and owner Robert Kraft.

On Jan. 19, Kraft attended a campaign donors dinner held by Trump, where POTUS praised the Patriots organization for their long run of success.

At Monday night’s Super Bowl media night, Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank reminded fans of Kraft’s relationship with a subtle jab at the Patriots owner. After Kraft was asked who’s the most famous person in his cell phone, Blank intervened and answered “Trump” on behalf of Kraft.

You can check out the clip below.

Kraft eventually claimed that Elton John was, in fact, the most famous person in his cell phone, so it appears that Blank’s answer was “fake news.”

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images