Falcons Set Up Facebook Event For NFC Title Game Vs. Packers; Cowboys Fans Erupt

The Atlanta Falcons apparently are so excited to be playing in the NFC Championship Game that they forgot they don’t know who their opponent is yet.

The Falcons dismantled the Seattle Seahawks 36-20 on Saturday behind quarterback Matt Ryan’s three touchdown passes. Afterward, the team created a Facebook event for the NFC title game against the Green Bay Packers.

The only problem is the Packers still have to get past the No. 1 seed Dallas Cowboys on Sunday to make that a reality.

Obviously, Cowboys fans didn’t appreciate the assumption that their team would be going home after the divisional round, and they let the Falcons hear about it on the event wall.

The Falcons since have changed the event name to “Playoff Game 2,” but it’s unlikely the Dallas faithful will let up anytime soon, especially if the Cowboys defeat the Packers on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images