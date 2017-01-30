Ford Thinking Big With Its Super Bowl commercial, ‘FordHub’ Reveals

Share this:

Tweet







Automakers usually use the time allotted to them for Super Bowl commercials to show off new vehicles. Ford, though, is using its time to communicate its vision of the future.

Ford revealed a new commercial on Monday, a 90-second ad that will air just before kickoff of Super Bowl LI, USA TODAY reports. The ad shows people getting stuck in all kinds of different situations, such as on a ski lift or in a snow bank. It then shows a few of Ford’s new products and concepts — or “transportation solutions” — including a look inside an autonomous concept vehicle.

In conjunction with its commercial reveal, Ford announced the opening of an experimental demonstration center in New York City called “FordHub.” The 2,900-square-foot exhibit will give people the chances to build a Mustang in a three-dimensional setting, learn about Ford’s autonomous vehicles, try virtual racing and view local traffic alerts on a huge video wall.

This all comes on the heels of the automaker’s reveal of its “City of Tomorrow” concept in January. Some of the concept’s features, including bike sharing and ride sharing, already have arrived. But between autonomous vehicles and some of Ford’s larger-scale ideas on transportation solutions, the company is looking a little further down the road.

“We really see ourselves as having one foot in today and one foot in tomorrow,” Elena Ford, vice president of global dealer and consumer experience for Ford, said to USA TODAY. “We love our core business and we are nurturing that and making sure that is very stable and having great products. But we also want to have one foot in tomorrow, and that is what we’re doing here.”

The New York City FordHub is located at the Westfield World Trade Center.