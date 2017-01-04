Here’s How NBA Finals Might Have Hurt Celtics’ Kevin Durant Chances

Share this:

As if Boston Celtics fans needed another reason to dislike LeBron James, here’s an interesting little tidbit from the Summer of Kevin Durant.

As most know, the Celtics were one of a few teams in the running to sign Durant this offseason, even securing a meeting with the former NBA MVP. Boston, of course, sent a star-studded convoy to the Hamptons, where the Celtics — and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady — sat down to pitch the swingman on the merits and benefits of playing for the C’s.

Durant, according to reports and accounts from those in attendance, was impressed with the Celtics’ pitch. So impressed, actually, the Celtics were considered to have a very good chance of signing Durant, except for one thing: The Golden State Warriors just lost to James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, allowing Durant to sign with the Warriors without looking like he was taking the easy way out.

From ESPN.com:

“The players they bring: Isaiah Thomas, Marcus Smart, Kelly Olynyk and Jae Crowder. Thomas, Olynyk and Crowder pose for photos with Brady next to the Celtics owners’ jet, and, in the meeting, the Celtics group pitches teaming KD with (Al) Horford — not knowing Durant had already heard that idea just days before in Oklahoma City. Still, Durant meets with Boston for four hours. And, in the aftermath, many sources around the NBA come to believe this: Boston might have landed Durant had the Warriors won the Finals — as Durant wouldn’t want to have looked like a man hopping aboard a dynasty.”

The irony, of course, is that after Durant ultimately signed with the Warriors, he was criticized and accused of being a man “hopping aboard a dynasty” despite Golden State losing to Cleveland in the NBA Finals.

For Durant and the Warriors, the results are hard to argue. The Dubs entered Wednesday an NBA-best 30-5 and are the odds-on favorites to win the NBA title this season.

The Celtics, meanwhile, remain one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference but are widely considered a superstar away from being a legitimate contender, left to wonder “What if?” with regards to Durant.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images