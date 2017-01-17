Here’s What We Are (And Aren’t) Looking Forward To From Nintendo Switch

Share this:

Nintendo’s newest home-gaming console, The Switch, has a chance to be a game-changer, or a massive failure.

Scheduled for a March 3 release, The Switch represents the company dusting itself off and getting back in the proverbial ring, after getting knocked out by its own creation — the Wii U. A spectacular failure, the Wii U was released in 2013 and and has struggled mightily ever since. But does the Switch have what it takes to bring gamers back to Nintendo?

The Switch basically incorporates facets from all of Nintendo’s previous platforms into one Hail-Mary of a system. Cartridges, touch-screens, motion-sensor controls and more are all here.

Nintendo filled a lot of informational gaps for the Switch during a presentation last week, but questions remain. Here’s what has us excited, and hesitant, about Nintendo’s new console.

The Games

Nintendo’s bread and butter. After a lackluster lineup for the Wii U, Nintendo is set to release “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” alongside the system on March 3, with “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe,” Super Mario Odyssey” and “Splatoon 2” all expected by the holiday season. Perhaps more importantly, the Switch will have strong third-party support, with a remake of “Skyrim” and an entry from the globally-popular “FIFA” series both expected.

The Possibilities

The ability to have a near-identical gaming experience on the go as you do in your living room is pretty incredible. And with improved versions of motion-sensor controls and the “HD Rumble” feature, Nintendo continues to challenge gaming’s status quo. The idea that you could take Mario Kart onto a plane and connect up to eight players is pretty insane.

Nintendo’s Stubbornness (Good)

The gaming community has made it pretty clear that large online communities, integrated home entertainment, amazing graphics and annual content from a few popular franchises are what makes money. But Nintendo has dug its feet in the sand and made the gaming experience its top priority, for which we are eternally grateful.

Nintendo’s Stubbornness (Bad)

But it comes at a cost. Most people want things like a “normal” controller. But Nintendo is insistent on pushing boundaries and trying new things. Not only does this isolate audiences and limit the community, but navigating Nintendo’s technology has prevented plenty of important developers, like Electronic Arts, from creating software for Nintendo in recent years. Plus, if you want the more-conventional “Pro Controller,” it’s going to cost you $70.00.

Price

The switch retails for $299.99, although pre-orders are pretty much sold out everywhere. That’s a little high. The prices of the system’s accessories are no picnic, either.

No Bundled Software



With that price, we would like to have seen a game bundled with the system, but all you’ll get is the Switch and the hardware necessary to play it. We thought “1-2-Switch” was a perfect candidate, but the price and bundle were mutually exclusive, according to IGN.

