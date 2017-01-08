Houston Texans Stifle Oakland Raiders To Advance To Divisional Round

Share this:

It wasn’t pretty, but the Houston Texans advanced to the divisonal round of the AFC playoffs.

The Texans held the Oakland Raiders and third-string quarterback Connor Cook to 14 points and 203 total yards in their 27-14 win at NRG Stadium on Saturday.

Quarterback Brock Osweiler went 14-for-25 passing for 168 yards and a touchdown, as the Houston offense, which has been histroically bad this season, was able to jump out to a 20-7 halftime lead.

The Texans’ defense, which allowed the fewest yards per game in the league, hounded Cook all day long, forcing him to throw three interceptions and sacking him three times.

The game looked like it might be a defensive battle at the onset as both teams struggled to move the ball. But, with the Texans leading 3-0 midway through the first quarter, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney made a crucial play.

Cook dropped back and looked to swing the ball to running back Latavius Murray in the flat. The pass never got there as Clowney read the play and tipped the ball up in the air before coming down with the interception.

The Texans took over at the Oakland 4-yard line and would punch it in on the next play to take a 10-0 lead.

The Raiders were unable to get anything going without quarterback Derek Carr, who broke his fibula during Week 16.

Osweiler hit receiver DeAndre Hopkins for a 2-yard touchdown strike right before halftime, and the Raiders were unable to muster a second half charge.

The Texans will have to wait until the conclusion of Sunday’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers to see where they will play their game next weekend.

If the Dolphins pull off the upset then the Texans will head to Kansas City to play the Chiefs, otherwise, they will be headed to Foxborough to play the New England Patriots.

