Jimmy Garoppolo Refutes Suggestion Tom Brady Is Faster Than Him

Share this:

Tweet







You can say Tom Brady is faster than he looks. Just don’t say he’s faster than Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo, the New England Patriots’ backup quarterback, took to Twitter on Tuesday to refute Ringer writer Kevin Clark’s inference that Brady, the Pats’ longtime starting QB, is speedier than his understudy.

Here’s the passage in question, from a Tuesday story titled “How the Patriots Stay Winning”:

“A number of Patriots backup quarterbacks say they’ve suggested Brady was slow only to suffer the consequences. ‘We questioned his speed last year,’ says backup Jimmy Garoppolo. And so Brady challenged him to a foot race in camp. ‘It’s besides the point who won,’ Garoppolo says with a laugh, suggesting the four-time Super Bowl winner was the victor. ‘He’s quick.’ ”

According to Garoppolo, Clark jumped to that conclusion a bit too quickly.

Come on man, let's not make up crazy things like that haha https://t.co/k6gr7ArwLT — Jimmy Garoppolo (@JimmyG_10) January 17, 2017

Brady, of course, ran a notoriously slow 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. And even though he claims he’s faster at 39 he was at 22, we’d still put our money on the 25-year-old Garoppolo.

The Patriots hope they won’t need to use Garoppolo’s wheels or his arm for the rest of this season. They’ll host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game, with the winner advancing to Super Bowl LI.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images