Julian Edelman Pays Twitter Tribute To Newly Retired Legend Steve Smith

Share this:

Tweet







Julian Edelman knows how to give credit where credit is due.

Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith confirmed Sunday that Baltimore’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals was his last. And after the Ravens lost 20-10 in Cincinnati, Edelman tweeted his appreciation for Smith.

heroes get remembered, but legends, legends never die #89 pic.twitter.com/uHWPd28XWr — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 2, 2017

It makes sense that Edelman would admire Smith, despite the fact he often trash-talks the New England Patriots, as they’re very similar receivers. Edelman and Smith are undersized at 5-foot-10 and 5-foot-9, respectively, and are known for their scrappiness.

Smith played 16 NFL seasons, 13 with the Carolina Panthers and three with the Ravens. The 37-year-old ranks seventh all time with 14,731 receiving yards, and his 81 career touchdowns are good for 26th.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images