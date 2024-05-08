The New England Patriots retained one of their own receivers in Kendrick Bourne, signed an external free agent in K.J. Osborn and drafted a pair of physically-gifted wideouts in second-rounder Ja’Lynn Polk and fourth-rounder Javon Baker.

It’s not that New England doesn’t have players at the position — they have a plenty.

But would the Patriots have benefited from signing veteran Tyler Boyd? Boyd, who reportedly agreed to terms with the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday, earned a modest one-year, $4.5 million contract.

During the latest episode of NESN’s “Foxboro Rush” podcast, co-hosts George Balekji and Travis Thomas agreed that New England still could have added more competition to the room.

Story continues below advertisement

You can check out the segment at the 26-minute mark in the “Foxboro Rush” YouTube video embedded above.

More NFL:

Should Patriots Have Signed Tyler Boyd Before Titans Deal?

About the Author

NESN Staff

NESN is consistently one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins coverage. NESN and NESN+ are delivered throughout the six-state New England region and are available anytime, anywhere on any device on the NESN app and at NESN.com. The network is also distributed nationally as NESN National. For the past six years, Forbes Magazine has ranked NESN as one of the 10 Most Valuable Sports Business Brands in the World. NESN.com is one of the country’s most visited sports websites with a state-of-the-art HD studio dedicated to digital video productions. NESN’s social responsibility program, NESN Connects is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in our communities. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins).

More From NESN

In This Article

Featured image via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images