Should Patriots Have Signed Tyler Boyd Before Titans Deal?

The New England Patriots retained one of their own receivers in Kendrick Bourne, signed an external free agent in K.J. Osborn and drafted a pair of physically-gifted wideouts in second-rounder Ja’Lynn Polk and fourth-rounder Javon Baker.

It’s not that New England doesn’t have players at the position — they have a plenty.

But would the Patriots have benefited from signing veteran Tyler Boyd? Boyd, who reportedly agreed to terms with the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday, earned a modest one-year, $4.5 million contract.

During the latest episode of NESN’s “Foxboro Rush” podcast, co-hosts George Balekji and Travis Thomas agreed that New England still could have added more competition to the room.

You can check out the segment at the 26-minute mark in the “Foxboro Rush” YouTube video embedded above.