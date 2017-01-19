Local Politicians Wager Beer, Food Over AFC Championship Game

Share this:

The winner of the New England Patriots-Pittsburgh Steelers AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium also will make their local politicians very happy.

Whenever there’s a big sports game, politician bets probably aren’t far behind. And that’s exactly the case for Massachusetts and Pennsylvania politicians ahead of Sunday’s AFC title game.

Senators Elizabeth Warren (Massachusetts) and Pat Toomey (Pennsylvania) got things started with a friendly home-state beverage wager. Warren will owe Toomey a box of Sam Adams beer if the Patriots lose, while Toomey will have to give Warren a case of Penn Pilsner beer if his Steelers lose.

Elizabeth Warren is betting a case of Sam Adams on Sunday's Pats game. #mapoli pic.twitter.com/h1JErUbXAe — Katie Lannan (@katielannan) January 19, 2017

Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker then got in on the fun with a tweet at Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf.

.@GovernorTomWolf ready to put something on the line that the GOAT 🐐and the #Patriots will beat the #Steelers on Sunday for the Hunt Trophy? pic.twitter.com/U1ffhIjXpg — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) January 19, 2017

And that led to another friendly bet.

Those are some pretty tasty bets.

