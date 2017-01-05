Logan Ryan Jokes Julian Edelman Gets ‘Real Disrespectful’ At Patriots Practice

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — Watch closely during a New England Patriots game, and you’ll constantly see wide receiver Julian Edelman jawing with the opposing team. Sometimes, like during the Patriots’ Week 17 win over Miami, when Edelman was flagged for head butting a Dolphins defensive back, his competitiveness boils over.

According to Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan, it’s even worse at practice.

“Julian’s a guy who’s never going to give up, and he’s the ultimate competitor,” Ryan said. “It’s not about trash talk, it’s just how he plays. He might spin the ball on top of you or something.

“He’s just real disrespectful at times,” Ryan said joking. “Probably more disrespectful than some of the other ones. I’m happy he’s on my team. …

“Practice might be worse because there’s no refs out there. Practice gets a little crazy.”

Edelman was a little taken aback by how forthright Ryan was about their practice battles.

“Does he say that? We have fun. Don’t let him say that he doesn’t do anything if thinks he gets a ball or knocks a ball down,” Edelman said smiling. “Nah, it’s all fun and games out there. Going out and getting to compete against Logan, Malc (Malcolm Butler), (Eric) Rowe, (Jonathan) Jones, (Devin) McCourty, Harm (Duron Harmon), all those guys, it’s a competitive environment and iron sharpens iron, so it’s fun to go out there and compete with them.”

Ryan’s primary focus during the Patriots’ playoff bye week, without a set opponent on the horizon, is on Edelman and New England’s receivers.

“I see everybody. I see even our practice receivers, those guys do a great job of making it tough too,” Ryan said. “A lot of Edelman talk. We go back and forth. I don’t know too many people that like competing against Edelman. Just, yeah. I’ll leave it at that.”

Ryan said bragging rights are on the line between the Patriots’ offense and defense this week. The “defense is winning,” however, according to the cornerback.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images