Minnesota Vikings Fans Hang From Banner In US Bank Stadium In Apparent Protest

While Sunday’s Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears game didn’t feature any playoff implications, there certainly was some excitement.

That’s because two fans, somehow, made their way to the rafters of US Bank Stadium and managed to hang from a banner.

There is a guy in a #Vikings Brett Favre jersey hanging from a banner inside US Bank Stadium. For real. pic.twitter.com/MJRtqNX9Zz — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) January 1, 2017

According to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, there was actually a reason behind the fans’ crazy stunt.

Climbers at Vikings game protesting stadium naming rights sponsor's relationship with the Dakota Access Pipeline (📷 by @imnawang) pic.twitter.com/tqX9YzuRd1 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 1, 2017

The stadium’s officials issued a statement regarding the issue.

Statement from the folks that run US Bank Stadium. Nice explanation how they got in with equipment. pic.twitter.com/SFGyw12Mds — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) January 1, 2017

Authorities eventually made their way up to the ridge, and it looks like these two will have a rather unpleasant evening.