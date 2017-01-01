Minnesota Vikings Fans Hang From Banner In US Bank Stadium In Apparent Protest

While Sunday’s Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears game didn’t feature any playoff implications, there certainly was some excitement.
That’s because two fans, somehow, made their way to the rafters of US Bank Stadium and managed to hang from a banner.
According to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, there was actually a reason behind the fans’ crazy stunt.
The stadium’s officials issued a statement regarding the issue.
Authorities eventually made their way up to the ridge, and it looks like these two will have a rather unpleasant evening.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP