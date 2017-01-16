NFL Rumors: Cowboys To Address Tony Romo’s Future In Dallas ‘Later On’

Share this:

Jerry Jones knows the importance of timing, so that’s probably why he didn’t want to talk about Tony Romo’s future in the heat of the moment.

The Dallas Cowboys owner declined to discuss his team’s plans for Romo Sunday following their elimination from the 2017 NFL Playoffs by the Green Bay Packers. Romo is expected to leave Dallas this offseason, having lost his job as starting quarterback to Dak Prescott, but Jones wouldn’t offer any clues about his potential departure.

“We just won’t address any of that until later on,” Jones told reporters, , according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Charean Williams. “And I’m not going to quantify it in terms of days or weeks or whatever, but that will be in the future.

“That’s (talk about Romo) not for here. We’ll be talking and addressing those kinds of things as we move ahead here over the next weeks and months.”

Jones’ unwillingness to talk Romo in the immediate aftermath of his team’s playoff exit indicates how sensitive the topic is around AT&T Stadium. If the Cowboys are to release or trade Romo, 36, they’ll announce their move on their own terms.

Let’s just hope for theirs and Romo’s sake, it’s done the right way … whatever that means in 2017.

