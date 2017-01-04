NFL Rumors: Josh McDaniels Is 49ers’ Top Choice, But He Has ‘Major Questions’

Share this:

If Josh McDaniels wants to coach the San Francisco 49ers, it appears they’d greet him with open arms.

In a report about the 49ers’ search for a new general manager, Bleacher Report NFL insider Jason Cole mentioned the team is focused on “finding someone who’s strong enough to deal with” the current New England Patriots offensive coordinator. Cole’s sources also said McDaniels is considered San Francisco’s No. 1 option, but that he “would need to have major questions answered before inking a deal.”

It makes sense for McDaniels, who reportedly is interviewing with the 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars over the weekend, to be a bit cautious with his pick if leaves New England. This would be his second chance to lead a team, as he already served as Denver Broncos head coach for two seasons before being fired.

The 49ers fired head coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke following a 2-14 2016 season.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images