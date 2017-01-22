Patriots Vs. Steelers Inactives: Michael Floyd Out; Malcolm Mitchell In

Share this:

Tweet







FOXBORO, Mass. — Michael Floyd will be the odd receiver out Sunday as the New England Patriots host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game.

With a spot in Super Bowl LI on the line, the Patriots chose to activate wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell and deactivate Floyd, who struggled in New England’s divisional-round playoff victory over the Houston Texans last Saturday. Mitchell sat out that game and the one before it as he recovered from a knee injury.

Floyd’s absence means Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Danny Amendola and Mitchell will be the Patriots’ four wide receivers against the Steelers.

Offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle, quarterback Jacoby Brissett, running back D.J. Foster, safety Jordan Richards and cornerbacks Cyrus Jones and Justin Coleman also were inactive for New England.

Pittsburgh’s seven inactive players were wide receiver Demarcus Ayers, quarterback Zach Mettenberger, cornerback Al-Hajj Shabazz, linebacker L.J. Fort, defensive end Johnny Maxey, offensive tackle Brian Mihalik and tight end Ladarius Green.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images