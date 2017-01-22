Patriots Vs. Steelers Preview: How The AFC Championship Game Will Be Won

Share this:

The New England Patriots are one win away from their NFL-record ninth Super Bowl appearance, but there’s one big obstacle in their way — the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NESN’s Michaela Vernava, Doug Kyed and Matt Chatham break down every aspect of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game from Gillette Stadium. The gang discusses how the Patriots can keep Tom Brady protected from the Steelers’ pass rush and use their speedy running backs against Pittsburgh’s big linebackers. They also dive into the importance of special teams in such an important game — no doubt Bill Belichick would approve — and how crucial mistake-free football is with the stakes so high.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images