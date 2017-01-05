Patriots Well Represented On Pro Football Focus’ 2016 All-Pro Team

Share this:

The Patriots finished with the best record in the NFL, and it’s not hard to tell why when you look at how many New England players were named to Pro Football Focus’ All-Pro team.

The Patriots fielded six players on PFF’s All-Star team, which is tied with the Seattle Seahawks for the most of any franchise. Quarterback Tom Brady (first team), fullback James Develin (second team), right tackle Marcus Cannon (second team), linebacker Dont’a Hightower (second team), cornerback Malcolm Butler (first team) and safety Devin McCourty (second team) all received the honors.

PFF’s All-Pro team is slightly different than The Associated Press’, as it accounts for different offensive and defensive schemes rather than focusing solely on grades. That means players with lower grades could make the team depending on what type of offense or defense they play in and what’s expected of them in those schemes.

You can check out the full Pro Football Focus All-Pro team here.

