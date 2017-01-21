Pedro Martinez Doesn’t Believe David Ortiz Is Retired, Thinks He’ll Return In 2017

Share this:

David Ortiz says he’s done with baseball. Like, really, truly done.

But despite the fact that the former Boston Red Sox designated hitter has reiterated approximately 700 times that he’s retired, one of Ortiz’s closest friends isn’t so sure.

Hall of Famer and former Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez joined “Trenni and Tomase” on Saturday during “Baseball Winter Weekend” at Foxwoods Resort and Casino, and he told CSNNE’s Trenni Kusnierek and WEEI’s John Tomase that he doesn’t think the 2016 season was Ortiz’s last.

Pedro Martinez just told me & @jtomase he thinks Ortiz will come back to play next season. Says won't believe he's retired 'til season's end — Trenni Kusnierek (@trenni) January 21, 2017

Well, then.

Red Sox fans have been whipped up into a speculative frenzy from actions as small as Ortiz accidentally tweeting The Boston Globe, so Martinez’s “news” is sure to cause a stir. But who knows? As Kevin Garnett once said, “anything is possible.”

