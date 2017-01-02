Penn State Vs. USC Rose Bowl: Odds, Picks For New Year’s Six Game

The College Football Playoff Semifinal games were about as interesting as a root canal, but at least we still have the Rose Bowl to help hold us over until the CFP National Championship on Jan. 9.
No. 5 Penn State had an excellent case to make the CFP, but the Nittany Lions were passed over by Ohio State and Washington. As a result, they’ll face the No. 9 USC Trojans in the Rose Bowl on Monday.
Here are NESN.com’s Rose Bowl picks from Nicholas Goss and Cameron McDonough. As always, the spreads are provided by our friends at OddsShark.
Monday, Jan. 2
Rose Bowl: USC (-6.5) vs. Penn State
NG: PSU
CM: USC
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
