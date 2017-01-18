NESN Sports Today

Roger Goodell’s Absence In New England Since Deflategate Will Continue

by on Wed, Jan 18, 2017 at 12:18AM
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell seems to be avoiding New England.

He hasn’t visited Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., since the Deflategate scandal became a huge issue after the 2014 AFC Championship Game.

His absence will continue this weekend when he visits the Georgia Dome in Atlanta for the NFC Championship Game instead of coming to New England for the AFC Championship Game between the Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers.

