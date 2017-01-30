Sage Steele’s Critique Of Travel Ban Protesters Draws Backlash For ESPN Anchor

Sage Steele has come under fire after venting online about missing her flight.
The ESPN anchor used Instagram to criticize protestors, who were demonstrating against the U.S. travel ban on Sunday at Los Angeles Los Angeles International Airport. The protests erupted Saturday after President Donald Trump ordered authorities to temporarily suspend immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries. Demonstrators descended on airports around the United States in opposition to the ban, causing disruption for some travelers.
Steele shared a photo of part of the protest at LAX along with a provocative caption.
So THIS is why thousands of us dragged luggage nearly 2 miles to get to LAX, but still missed our flights. Fortunately, a 7 hour wait for the next flight to Houston won't affect me that much, but my heart sank for the elderly and parents with small children who did their best to walk all that way but had no chance of making their flights. I love witnessing people exercise their right to protest! But it saddened me to see the joy on their faces knowing that they were successful in disrupting so many people's travel plans. Yes, immigrants were affected by this as well. Brilliant. 🇺🇸
Some critics used Twitter to blast Steele in response to her comments.
Steele knows better than most that the backlash comes with the territory in 2017.
