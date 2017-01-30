Sage Steele’s Critique Of Travel Ban Protesters Draws Backlash For ESPN Anchor

Share this:

Sage Steele has come under fire after venting online about missing her flight.

The ESPN anchor used Instagram to criticize protestors, who were demonstrating against the U.S. travel ban on Sunday at Los Angeles Los Angeles International Airport. The protests erupted Saturday after President Donald Trump ordered authorities to temporarily suspend immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries. Demonstrators descended on airports around the United States in opposition to the ban, causing disruption for some travelers.

Steele shared a photo of part of the protest at LAX along with a provocative caption.

Some critics used Twitter to blast Steele in response to her comments.

@sagesteele @DuncanSmithNBA Leave Sage Steele alone, I'm sure she had a rough day! pic.twitter.com/o55AcYYR9b — 1st Orange president (@LoserDonald2016) January 30, 2017

Hey @MikeEvans13_ look up definition of the word DEMOCRACY & remember this pic while kneeling/exercising your right to protest #perspective pic.twitter.com/kGruy3wEDe — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) November 14, 2016

" Can you guys move out the way? I got a 3pm appointment."

Sage Steele to the Civil Rights Movement at Selma — I'm Bad @ Tekken (@WILEY_C0y0te) January 30, 2017

Steele knows better than most that the backlash comes with the territory in 2017.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images