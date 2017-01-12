Starbucks Employee Uses Bill Simmons’ Coffee Cup To Take Shot At ESPN

Share this:

It appears Bill Simmons never will escape his past.

The longtime sports personality had an ugly breakup with ESPN in 2015, ripping the network on several occasions after it shut down his Grantland website and pushed him out the door. Simmons clearly still dislikes ESPN, and he got another opportunity to poke the Worldwide Leader during a trip to Starbucks, of all things.

Here’s what Simmons posted to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon:

An unexpected present from the barista at the Starbucks in Culver City. A photo posted by Bill Simmons (@sptguy33) on Jan 11, 2017 at 11:41am PST

The Starbucks employee who prepared Simmons’ coffee clearly recognized him, and rather than simply write “Bill,” the barista got clever by inscribing “ESPN Sucks!” on the coffee cup.

No word yet on if Simmons kept this cup to display prominently in his home.

It’s been a tough few days for ESPN, which recently got snubbed by a New England Patriots fan while asking permission to use his photo of Bill Belichick. Turns out the network has made some enemies over the years.

Thumbnail photo via screenshot from YouTube/Any Given Wednesday with Bill Simmons