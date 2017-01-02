Western Michigan Vs. Wisconsin Live Stream: Watch Cotton Bowl Game Online

When the undefeated team in a matchup is considered an underdog, chances are you will get a pretty intense game.
Western Michigan will look to end its season 14-0 when it takes on Wisconsin (10-3) in Monday’s Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. However, the Badgers would be playing in the Rose Bowl if they didn’t lose to Penn State in the Big Ten Championship Game, so they’re not going to be an easy task for the Broncos.
Here’s how you can watch the Cotton Bowl online.
When: Monday, Jan. 2, at 1 p.m. ET
Watch: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP