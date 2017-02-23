Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Brandon Carlo’s Slap-Shot Goal Gives Bruins Early Lead Vs. Ducks

by on Thu, Feb 23, 2017 at 12:54AM
1,867

The Boston Bruins struck first Wednesday night against the Anaheim Ducks.

After the Bruins won a faceoff in their offensive zone, David Backes had the puck near the goal line. Backes slid the puck to defenseman Brandon Carlo up top, and Carlo launched a slap shot past Ducks netminder Jonathan Bernier to give the Bruins an early 1-0 lead.

Hear NESN’s Andy Brickley break down the goal by Carlo in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2016-2017 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

As of Feb. 18, the Berkshire Bank Foundation has raised $3,700 for Cradles to Crayons, which provides children from birth through age 12, living in homeless or low-income situations, with the essential items they need to thrive -- at home, at school and at play.



Earlier this season, the foundation raised $10,000 for Soldier On, a private nonprofit organization committed to ending veteran homelessness, and $12,100 for Birthday Wishes, a non-profit organization with a mission to provide birthday parties to children experiencing homelessness.

