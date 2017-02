Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins have their longest winning streak of the season following their 2-1 overtime victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday.

The B’s are 4-0-0 under interim head coach Bruce Cassidy, and a lot of that success is based on changes that Cassidy has implemented to the forward line.

Hear NESN’s Sarah Davis break down the Bruins’ four-game winning streak in the video from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank, above.